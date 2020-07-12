PRIZM Price Tops $0.0160 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. PRIZM has a market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $242,876.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,283.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.02562216 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00669785 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004361 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,921,061 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

