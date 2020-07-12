Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00014733 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $866,875.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

