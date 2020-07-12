QCash Reaches Market Cap of $65.75 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One QCash token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $65.75 million and approximately $99.36 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.01984940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00117378 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

