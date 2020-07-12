Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Liqui and Tidex. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $167,849.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007368 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00022360 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.01894564 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,585,689 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

