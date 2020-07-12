Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $1,092.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,253,757 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

