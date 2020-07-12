QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.66 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $4.53 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.98 or 0.05042561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033193 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,164,173,735 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

