Qubitica Price Hits $31.07 on Major Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for $31.07 or 0.00334867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and approximately $89,088.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049503 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010819 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

