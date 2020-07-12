QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.24 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $185,755.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.11 or 0.05027774 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033143 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

