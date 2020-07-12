Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $412,085.39

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $412,085.39 and $486,466.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.