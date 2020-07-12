Raise Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Raise has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market cap of $438,782.10 and approximately $11,178.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01983328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

