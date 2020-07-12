Rapids Tops One Day Volume of $803.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Rapids has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $799,374.32 and $803.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02009851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116184 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

