Ravencoin Hits Market Capitalization of $134.13 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Nanex, Bittrex and Graviex. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $134.13 million and $16.04 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,576,445,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptopia, Nanex, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptohub, IDCM, QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

