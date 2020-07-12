ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,027.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.66 million and approximately $118,027.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00787130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.01943796 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00169976 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00169502 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007034 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Bisq, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Crex24, C-Patex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

