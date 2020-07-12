Ren Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, OKEx, IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $157.63 million and $7.67 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.05046045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033242 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,416,516 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Binance, Huobi Global, DDEX, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

