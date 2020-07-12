Revain (REV) One Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Revain has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Kuna, BitFlip, Mercatox, BitForex, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

