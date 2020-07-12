Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioSpecifics Technologies and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.20%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.84%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioSpecifics Technologies and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies 61.80% 21.37% 20.97% Salarius Pharmaceuticals -190.29% -77.72% -62.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioSpecifics Technologies and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies $38.19 million 12.15 $24.47 million $3.33 18.98 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $3.46 million 5.84 -$6.94 million ($2.12) -0.70

BioSpecifics Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioSpecifics Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis, and human lipoma, as well as uterine fibroids. In addition, the company engages in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. It has a collaborative partnership with The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute to to develop cancer treatment for glioblastoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

