Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after buying an additional 2,610,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,140,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,549,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,944,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,585,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 260,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

