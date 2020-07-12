Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $774,426.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010779 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,848,857 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.