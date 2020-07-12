Rise Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000373 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 153,815,423 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

