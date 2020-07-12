Robert W. Baird Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $148.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVNA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

