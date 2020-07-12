Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $54.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.52.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -180.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,142.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 864,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,134,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 703.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 764,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 668,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 157.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 494,734 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

