Royal Bank of Canada Raises Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $120.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Livongo Health stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $110.34.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Livongo Health by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

