Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $323,848.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01859694 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

