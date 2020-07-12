Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $66,428.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a market cap of $7.50 million and $66,428.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004371 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.