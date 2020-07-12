SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $66.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00784528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.01931907 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00170326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010379 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00170154 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006730 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

