SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.33. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $155.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,987,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after acquiring an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in SAP by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SAP by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SAP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

