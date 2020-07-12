SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.70.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.33. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $155.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,987,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after acquiring an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in SAP by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SAP by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SAP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
