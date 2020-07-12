SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut SB One Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

