SCRIV NETWORK Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $16,076.02 and $12.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

