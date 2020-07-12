SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA raised SEA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of SE stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $129.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. SEA’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

