SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $69.50 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. SEA has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $129.72.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

