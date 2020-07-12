SingularDTV Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $197,308.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.71 or 0.05050997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033351 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.