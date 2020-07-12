Skycoin Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $318,348.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005656 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.02006121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00193253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116385 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

