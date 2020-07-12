Snovian.Space (SNOV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,595.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $551,278.28 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.05046668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017897 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 368,329,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,187,941 tokens. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

