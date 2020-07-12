Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $12,943.03 and approximately $2,816.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00486245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.