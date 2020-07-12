Starbase (STAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,281.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $395,659.03 and approximately $5,281.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.05050960 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033257 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

