SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $33,710.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000504 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

