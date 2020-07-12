Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Tops $32.70 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, Ethfinex and Binance. Storj has a market cap of $32.70 million and $4.98 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.02006121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00193253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116385 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,650,505 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, Liquid, IDAX, Gate.io, ABCC, Tidex, Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinTiger, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

