Storm Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.96 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00116621 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinnest, Kyber Network, IDEX, WazirX, Coinrail, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

