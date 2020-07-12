Streamity (STM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,030.00

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Streamity has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,030.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamity has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Streamity token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamity Token Profile

Streamity (CRYPTO:STM) is a token. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,666,522 tokens. The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg

Streamity Token Trading

Streamity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

