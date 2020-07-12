Substratum (SUB) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $5,744.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.01984940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00117378 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Binance, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Tidex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

