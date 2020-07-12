Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Raised to $12.00

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Sutter Rock Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $553,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,696,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,105.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 300,169 shares of company stock worth $2,115,086 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

