Swarm (SWM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $5,911.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02010556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00195170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116151 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

