TajCoin (TAJ) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, TajCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. TajCoin has a market cap of $26,131.97 and $8.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00782550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.01933602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00170026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010369 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00170357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006758 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 17,318,901 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.