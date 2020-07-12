TCASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,931.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, TCASH has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $146,781.52 and $34,931.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TCASH alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.