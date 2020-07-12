Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Lowered to $41.50 at Morgan Stanley

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $41.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

TDS stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth $115,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

