TenX (PAY) Market Cap Reaches $9.38 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.05046668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017897 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033191 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,307,837 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.