Terra Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Terra has a total market cap of $80.58 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.02006121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00193253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116385 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 996,698,981 coins and its circulating supply is 385,047,965 coins. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

