TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 5,581 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $26,342.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.