The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $331,387.00

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $331,387.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007364 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.