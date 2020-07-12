The Voyager Token Price Tops $0.0403 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Kyber Network. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.01987062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117435 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Binance, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.